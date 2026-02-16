Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan invested approximately 2.5B euros in Italian economy

    Business
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 16:42
    Ambassador: Azerbaijan invested approximately 2.5B euros in Italian economy

    Azerbaijani investments in Italy total approximately €2.5 billion, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov said at the "From the Caucasus to the Mediterranean" conference in Rome, Report informs.

    The diplomat recalled that last year, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) invested €34.5 million in Italo - Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori S.p.A (Italo), Italy's leading high-speed rail operator – ed.).

    "This was the first such step. Furthermore, in the renewable energy sector, SOFAZ acquired approximately 50% of Enfinity Global Inc., a company implementing projects in Italy. Solar power plants with a total capacity of 400 MW are being built [through these investments] in the Emilia-Romagna and Lazio regions," the ambassador said.

    Aslanov emphasized that Italy is Azerbaijan's main trading partner.

    "Italy accounts for 65% of Azerbaijan's trade turnover, 45% of which is in the energy sector. Azerbaijan is Italy's number one oil supplier and its number two natural gas supplier. Some 17% of Italy's gas needs are met by supplies from Azerbaijan," he said.

    The ambassador emphasized that, since January 2026, Italy has become not only a gas recipient but also a transit country: "Azerbaijani gas has begun to be delivered to Germany and Austria. This adds value to the work accomplished over the past ten years."

    Italy Azerbaijan Ambassador
    Səfir: "Azərbaycanın İtaliyaya investisiyaları təxminən 2,5 milyard avro təşkil edir"
    Посол: Азербайджан инвестировал в экономику Италии около 2,5 млрд евро

    Latest News

    18:05

    Ukraine discusses accelerated accession to EU

    Region
    17:41

    Azerbaijan resumes mutton imports from UK

    Business
    17:29

    EU yet to decide on status in Board of Peace

    Other countries
    17:22

    Italian exporters to receive expanded SACE guarantees for operations in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    17:04

    Azerbaijan boosts petroleum coke exports in January

    Energy
    17:03
    Photo

    Fourth agrarian startups and innovation forum held in Baku

    AIC
    16:57

    Former head of Baku Port appointed adviser to minister – EXCLUSIVE

    Business
    16:44

    Azerbaijan sees over 5% decline in foreign trade surplus

    Business
    16:43

    Italy expects visit from Azerbaijani parliamentarians

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed