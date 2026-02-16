Former head of Baku Port appointed adviser to minister – EXCLUSIVE
Business
- 16 February, 2026
- 16:57
Taleh Ziyadov, the former director-general of the now-liquidated Baku International Sea Trade Port, has been appointed to a new position.
According to Report, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has appointed him as his adviser.
Ziyadov has already assumed his duties. He also serves as president of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation.
As previously reported, under a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on February 25 last year, the Baku International Sea Trade Port was transferred to the management of Azerbaijan Railways. The company subsequently began operating as the Baku International Sea Port LLC.
