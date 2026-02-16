Azerbaijan sees over 5% decline in foreign trade surplus

In January 2026, Azerbaijan carried out foreign trade operations worth $3.538 billion, representing a 30.5% decrease compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

According to the committee, exports accounted for $2.236 billion, while imports totaled $1.302 billion. Over the past year, exports fell by 26.4% and imports dropped by 36.5%.

As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a surplus of $934 million, which is 5.3% lower than in January 2025.