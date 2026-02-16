Azerbaijan sees over 5% decline in foreign trade surplus
Business
- 16 February, 2026
- 16:44
In January 2026, Azerbaijan carried out foreign trade operations worth $3.538 billion, representing a 30.5% decrease compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.
According to the committee, exports accounted for $2.236 billion, while imports totaled $1.302 billion. Over the past year, exports fell by 26.4% and imports dropped by 36.5%.
As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a surplus of $934 million, which is 5.3% lower than in January 2025.
Latest News
18:05
Ukraine discusses accelerated accession to EURegion
17:41
Azerbaijan resumes mutton imports from UKBusiness
17:29
EU yet to decide on status in Board of PeaceOther countries
17:22
Italian exporters to receive expanded SACE guarantees for operations in AzerbaijanFinance
17:04
Azerbaijan boosts petroleum coke exports in JanuaryEnergy
17:03
Photo
Fourth agrarian startups and innovation forum held in BakuAIC
16:57
Former head of Baku Port appointed adviser to minister – EXCLUSIVEBusiness
16:44
Azerbaijan sees over 5% decline in foreign trade surplusBusiness
16:43