    Azerbaijan sees over 5% decline in foreign trade surplus

    Business
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 16:44
    Azerbaijan sees over 5% decline in foreign trade surplus

    In January 2026, Azerbaijan carried out foreign trade operations worth $3.538 billion, representing a 30.5% decrease compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

    According to the committee, exports accounted for $2.236 billion, while imports totaled $1.302 billion. Over the past year, exports fell by 26.4% and imports dropped by 36.5%.

    As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a surplus of $934 million, which is 5.3% lower than in January 2025.

