Non-oil trade between Azerbaijan and UAE hits $2.4 billion

Last year, the total value of non-oil trade between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates rose 43 percent year-on-year, reaching $2.4 billion, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Amna Al Shamsi told journalists, Report informs.

She noted that the two countries have developed highly strategic relations, especially after signing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

"We are also reviewing mutual investments between the UAE and Azerbaijan totaling around $1 billion. Our goal is to further expand these ties, particularly in the food and agriculture sectors," the minister said.

Al Shamsi emphasized that Azerbaijan is a country with a strong agricultural base, while the UAE has advanced agribusiness companies focused on high-tech and smart agriculture. She added that the UAE's logistics capabilities could help open new markets through such collaborations.

"We are looking forward to turning these discussions into tangible initiatives in both countries. The UAE pays attention to many sectors, from greenhouse fruits and vegetables to meat and dairy products. We will prioritize areas of cooperation and implement partnerships with the right business partners. Bringing different business players from both countries to the same table was essential to initiate this dialogue and see it materialize soon," she added.