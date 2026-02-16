UAE, Azerbaijan to discuss joint ventures and investments

The United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan will soon hold discussions on investing in the creation of joint ventures, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohammed Murad Alblooshi told Report.

He noted that both sides already have a clear understanding of the projects they plan to work on in the future.

"We believe that companies from both the UAE and Azerbaijan have the potential to collaborate to meet the export demands of both countries. Certain areas, including logistics and investment in joint or mutual ventures, still need to be discussed. These discussions will take place shortly, and I expect significant cooperation between our companies in the near future," the ambassador said.

Alblooshi emphasized the strong relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan as brotherly and friendly nations.

"Over the past two years, more than 20 agreements have been signed to promote cooperation across various sectors. Today, we are here to expand collaboration between UAE and Azerbaijani companies, particularly in the food sector," he added.

Fatima Baghirova