    President Ilham Aliyev concludes visit to Serbia

    Foreign policy
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 14:38
    President Ilham Aliyev concludes visit to Serbia

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his official visit to the Republic of Serbia on February 16.

    According to Report, a guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport.

    President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić.

    Prezident İlham Əliyevin Serbiyaya səfəri başa çatıb
    Завершился визит президента Ильхама Алиева в Сербию

