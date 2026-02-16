President Ilham Aliyev concludes visit to Serbia
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his official visit to the Republic of Serbia on February 16.
According to Report, a guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport.
President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić.
