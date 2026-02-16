ANAMA: 385 hectares cleared of mines over past week

A total of 385 hectares of land were cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated territories over the past week, Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said.

According to Report, the agency said on April 9-15, 7 anti-tank mines, 53 anti-personnel mines and 130 unexploded ordnance items were discovered and neutralised in the liberated areas.

Over the reporting period, a total of 385 hectares were cleared of mines, the statement said.