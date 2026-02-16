ANAMA: 385 hectares cleared of mines over past week
Incident
- 16 February, 2026
- 14:53
A total of 385 hectares of land were cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated territories over the past week, Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said.
According to Report, the agency said on April 9-15, 7 anti-tank mines, 53 anti-personnel mines and 130 unexploded ordnance items were discovered and neutralised in the liberated areas.
Over the reporting period, a total of 385 hectares were cleared of mines, the statement said.
Latest News
15:11
Azerbaijan's exports to Armenia surpassed $2.4 million in JanuaryBusiness
15:07
Azerbaijan exports 2.64M tons of crude oil in JanuaryEnergy
15:06
Azerbaijan's average broadband speed rises nearly 35%ICT
15:01
Azerbaijan begins importing lamb meat from JapanBusiness
14:56
Non-oil trade between Azerbaijan and UAE hits $2.4 billionBusiness
14:53
ANAMA: 385 hectares cleared of mines over past weekIncident
14:49
Vučić thanks Ilham Aliyev for visit to SerbiaForeign policy
14:44
UAE, Azerbaijan to discuss joint ventures and investmentsBusiness
14:38
Photo