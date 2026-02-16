Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    ANAMA: 385 hectares cleared of mines over past week

    Incident
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 14:53
    A total of 385 hectares of land were cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated territories over the past week, Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said.

    According to Report, the agency said on April 9-15, 7 anti-tank mines, 53 anti-personnel mines and 130 unexploded ordnance items were discovered and neutralised in the liberated areas.

    Over the reporting period, a total of 385 hectares were cleared of mines, the statement said.

    ANAMA Karabakh demining
