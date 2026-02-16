Azerbaijan begins importing lamb meat from Japan

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported 324.71 tons of lamb meat (fresh or chilled, frozen), valued at $1.31 million, marking a threefold increase in volume and 9.3% in value year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

During this period, Azerbaijan purchased lamb meat from:

- Mongolia: 324.53 tons (+5.8 times) worth $1.3 million (+5.8 times);

- New Zealand: 0.09 tons (-76%) worth $3,890 (-67%);

- Belgium: 0.06 tons (+20%) worth $2,000 (+2.8 times);

- Australia: 0.03 tons (+3 times) worth $1,640 (+27 times);

- Japan: 0.01 tons of product worth $60.

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported lamb from Japan for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.

Meanwhile, in 2024, 54% of the 103 tons of lamb imported to Azerbaijan came from Mongolia.