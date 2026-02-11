President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Azerbaijan fully provides itself with key energy sources
- 11 February, 2026
- 17:30
"Today, Azerbaijan fully provides itself with key energy sources and even exports them to global markets," said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan on "Azerbaijan"s New Digital Architecture," according to Report.
"Considering that our plans for the development of renewable energy are also clearly defined - and have been repeatedly discussed - our generation capacity will further increase in the future based on the contracts that have been signed," the head of state added.
