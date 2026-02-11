President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Azerbaijan fully provides itself with key energy sources

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Domestic policy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 17:30
    "Today, Azerbaijan fully provides itself with key energy sources and even exports them to global markets," said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan on "Azerbaijan"s New Digital Architecture," according to Report.

    "Considering that our plans for the development of renewable energy are also clearly defined - and have been repeatedly discussed - our generation capacity will further increase in the future based on the contracts that have been signed," the head of state added.

