    Azerbaijan President: The application of artificial intelligence should be widespread in state institutions

    Domestic policy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 17:35
    Azerbaijan President: The application of artificial intelligence should be widespread in state institutions

    "The application of artificial intelligence should be widespread in state institutions. This is the case in leading countries of the world today," President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan titled "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture."

    "In fact, according to my information, in some developed countries artificial intelligence agents, as they are called, help civil servants with day-to-day activities," the head of state noted.

    Prezident: Süni intellektin tətbiqi dövlət qurumlarında geniş vüsət almalıdır
    Президент: Применение ИИ в госучреждениях должно получить широкий размах

