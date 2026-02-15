Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    President Ilham Aliyev shared post regarding meetings held during Munich Security Conference

    Foreign policy
    • 15 February, 2026
    • 11:07
    A post has been shared on the social media accounts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev regarding the meetings he held during the Munich Security Conference.

    Report presents the post:

    "President Ilham Aliyev's meetings within the framework of the Munich Security Conference. Germany, February 13-15, 2026."

    Ilham Aliyev Munich security conference
    Prezidentin sosial media hesablarında Münxen Təhlükəsizlik Konfransında keçirdiyi görüşlərlə bağlı paylaşım edilib
    На страницах президента Азербайджана в соцсетях размещена публикация о встречах в Мюнхене

