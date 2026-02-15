President Ilham Aliyev shared post regarding meetings held during Munich Security Conference
Foreign policy
- 15 February, 2026
- 11:07
A post has been shared on the social media accounts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev regarding the meetings he held during the Munich Security Conference.
Report presents the post:
"President Ilham Aliyev's meetings within the framework of the Munich Security Conference. Germany, February 13-15, 2026."
Prezident İlham Əliyevin Münxen Təhlükəsizlik Konfransı çərçivəsində görüşləri— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) February 15, 2026
Almaniya 13-15 fevral 2026-cı il pic.twitter.com/NzYduPllDs
