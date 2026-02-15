Double-decker bus overturns in southern Thailand, over 40 injured

A double-decker bus overturned in southern Thailand on Sunday, resulting in injuries to more than 40 people, among whom over 10 were seriously injured, according to Thai media, Report informs via Xinhua.

Local media Khao Sod reported that police in southern Thailand's Trang Province received a case report stating that a double-decker bus had overturned on a road in the province that day.

The bus, with 52 people on board, set off from Phuket on Saturday and was originally scheduled to arrive in Betong District, Yala Province, on Sunday at noon.

The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation. The passengers on the vehicle said that the driver might have been driving under fatigue.