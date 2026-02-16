Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Presidents of Azerbaijan, Serbia to make mutual visits in 2026

    Foreign policy
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 08:20
    Presidents of Azerbaijan, Serbia to make mutual visits in 2026

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev may visit Serbia again this year.

    According to Report's Balkan bureau, the Azerbaijani leader made the remark while making press statements with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade.

    "We will meet again in the near future. I have invited President Vučić and members of the Serbian delegation to Azerbaijan. I am sure that we will meet several times this year – both in Azerbaijan and, perhaps, again in Serbia," Ilham Aliyev said.

    President Ilham Aliyev Aleksandar Vučić visits
