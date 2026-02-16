Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Vucic: 'We are going to open a direct flight line very soon between Belgrade and Baku'

    Foreign policy
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 08:25
    Vucic: 'We are going to open a direct flight line very soon between Belgrade and Baku'

    "We are going to open a direct flight line very soon between Belgrade and Baku, which will connect us much better than it used to be in the past," President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic said at the first meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council between the two countries with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report's Balkan bureau informs.

    "At the same time, in all different fields – culture, sports, economy, agriculture, industry, military-technical cooperation – I'm absolutely sure that we'll reach the ceiling of possible relationships between any two countries in the world," Vucic noted.

    Aleksandar Vučić President Ilham Aliyev flights
    Vuçiç: Yaxın zamanlarda Belqrad və Bakı arasında birbaşa uçuşları açacağıq
    Вучич: В ближайшее время мы откроем прямой авиарейс между Белградом и Баку

    Latest News

    08:55

    End of EV euphoria triggers $65B hit for carmakers

    Industry
    08:44

    Israeli airstrikes kill 11 in Gaza, Palestinians say

    Other countries
    08:38

    President Ilham Aliyev shares post from his meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

    Foreign policy
    08:31
    Video

    Building in Belgrade illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani, Serbian flags

    Foreign policy
    08:29

    Serbian military orchestra performs 'Ay Lachin' song at dinner in honor of Ilham Aliyev's visit

    Foreign policy
    08:25

    Vucic: 'We are going to open a direct flight line very soon between Belgrade and Baku'

    Foreign policy
    08:20

    Presidents of Azerbaijan, Serbia to make mutual visits in 2026

    Foreign policy
    08:13

    Ilham Aliyev: Serbian president always puts statehood and state interests above all else

    Foreign policy
    08:07

    Serbian president emphasizes importance of energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed