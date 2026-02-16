Vucic: 'We are going to open a direct flight line very soon between Belgrade and Baku'

"We are going to open a direct flight line very soon between Belgrade and Baku, which will connect us much better than it used to be in the past," President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic said at the first meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council between the two countries with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report's Balkan bureau informs.

"At the same time, in all different fields – culture, sports, economy, agriculture, industry, military-technical cooperation – I'm absolutely sure that we'll reach the ceiling of possible relationships between any two countries in the world," Vucic noted.