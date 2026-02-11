Baku hosts Azerbaijan–Türkiye digital transformation forum

The "Azerbaijan–Türkiye Business Forum: Digital Transformation and Technology Bridge" was held today in Baku through the partnership of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), the Turkish Informatics Industry Association (TÜBİSAD), and the consulting company Sistem Global Danışmanlık, Report informs.

The forum brought together a total of 70 ICT companies from Türkiye and Azerbaijan, financial institutions, as well as senior representatives of various state bodies from both countries.

Opening the event with a welcome speech, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov said the forum would make an important contribution to digital cooperation between the two countries: "Azerbaijan and Türkiye are countries that approach digital development strategically at the state level. Both nations view digital technology as one of the key pillars of economic growth, efficiency in public administration, and a competitive business environment. Through this forum, companies and institutions can establish result-oriented cooperation and further enhance existing potential."

During the official part of the forum, Türkiye's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgun, TÜBİSAD Chairman Mehmet Ali Tombalak, IDDA Chief Commercial Officer Salar Imamaliyev, and Chairman of the Board of Sistem Global Danışmanlık Hüseyin Karslıoğlu shared their views on the growing potential of ICT cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Panel discussions were later held on the technological and innovative ecosystems of both countries. Experts representing Azerbaijan and Türkiye exchanged views on digital transformation, GovTech technologies, artificial intelligence, smart cities, human capital in ICT, and other topics.

In the second part of the forum, B2B and B2G meeting sessions were organized with the participation of companies and government institutions from both countries. Within these sessions, potential areas of cooperation in technological solutions and innovative approaches in the public and private sectors were assessed, and discussions were held on investment, startups, and financing and development prospects for technology companies.

IDDA organized the forum jointly with Sistem Global Danışmanlık, one of Türkiye's leading consulting firms with offices in more than 10 countries, including Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. The main goal of the forum is to strengthen strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in ICT and digital transformation, and to build result-oriented and sustainable partnerships between the two countries" technological ecosystems, businesses, and public institutions.