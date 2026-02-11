Azerbaijan and Hungary discuss digitalization of consular services

The second round of consular consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary was held in Baku.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Report that the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department, while the Hungarian delegation was headed by Balázs Farkas, Director of the Department of Consular and Civil Affairs.

The meeting also included Hungary's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamás Torma, as well as representatives from the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, the State Employment Service, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the State Migration Service.

During the consultations, both sides discussed the current state and future prospects of consular cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary, which maintain a high level of bilateral relations as strategic partners. Opportunities for signing new bilateral agreements and advancing the digitalization of consular services were also considered.

The sides exchanged information on recent innovations in the consular sector. Additionally, they discussed proposals for expanding cooperation in legal assistance, education, migration, labor, and other areas.