    President: Charter on Strategic Partnership signed between US and Azerbaijani Governments is a historic document

    Foreign policy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 17:46
    President: Charter on Strategic Partnership signed between US and Azerbaijani Governments is a historic document

    The Charter on Strategic Partnership signed between the US Government and the Government of Azerbaijan is a historic document, President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan titled "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture."

    Report informs via AZERTAC that stating that this document has already been published in the media, the head of state noted: "Everyone can see what it consists of, including data centers, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and our close ties with American companies in this area. In other words, this is also our advantage."

    İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycanın ABŞ ilə imzaladığı Strateji Tərəfdaşlıq Xartiyası tarixi bir sənəddir
    Ильхам Алиев: ХСП между Азербайджаном и США является историческим документом

