President: Charter on Strategic Partnership signed between US and Azerbaijani Governments is a historic document
Foreign policy
- 11 February, 2026
- 17:46
The Charter on Strategic Partnership signed between the US Government and the Government of Azerbaijan is a historic document, President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan titled "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture."
Report informs via AZERTAC that stating that this document has already been published in the media, the head of state noted: "Everyone can see what it consists of, including data centers, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and our close ties with American companies in this area. In other words, this is also our advantage."
Latest News
18:54
Photo
Solo exhibition of Hungarian artist Zsuzsa Pereli opens in BakuCultural policy
18:44
Average internet speed in Azerbaijan to reach 200 Mbps in 2026ICT
18:31
Minister: Azerbaijan's unified digital action plan built on four pillarsICT
18:23
Government cloud data center fully established in AzerbaijanICT
18:15
Daily oil exports via BTC averaged 562,000 bpd in DecemberEnergy
18:05
Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 92,000 barrels per day in JanuaryEnergy
17:58
Photo
Azerbaijan FM receives Arab Parliament delegationForeign policy
17:54
Kazakhstan schedules constitutional referendum for March 15, 2026Region
17:46