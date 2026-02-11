Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    President: Public services should be implemented through 'mygov'

    Domestic policy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 17:34
    President: Public services should be implemented through 'mygov'

    "Public services should be provided through ‘mygov'-that is, from a single center," said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan on "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture."

    Report informs via AZERTAC that the head of state emphasized: "Everyone should know this-both public institutions and citizens. This will provide our people with a significant advantage. All services that citizens need should be accessible from a single point."

    Ilham Aliyev public services MyGov
    İlham Əliyev: Vətəndaşa lazım olan bütün xidmətlər bir ünvandan göstərilməlidir
    Президент: Государственные услуги должны оказываться через единую платформу mygov

    Latest News

    18:54
    Photo

    Solo exhibition of Hungarian artist Zsuzsa Pereli opens in Baku

    Cultural policy
    18:44

    Average internet speed in Azerbaijan to reach 200 Mbps in 2026

    ICT
    18:31

    Minister: Azerbaijan's unified digital action plan built on four pillars

    ICT
    18:23

    Government cloud data center fully established in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    18:15

    Daily oil exports via BTC averaged 562,000 bpd in December

    Energy
    18:05

    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 92,000 barrels per day in January

    Energy
    17:58
    Photo

    Azerbaijan FM receives Arab Parliament delegation

    Foreign policy
    17:54

    Kazakhstan schedules constitutional referendum for March 15, 2026

    Region
    17:46

    President: Charter on Strategic Partnership signed between US and Azerbaijani Governments is a historic document

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed