President: Public services should be implemented through 'mygov'
Domestic policy
- 11 February, 2026
- 17:34
"Public services should be provided through ‘mygov'-that is, from a single center," said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan on "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture."
Report informs via AZERTAC that the head of state emphasized: "Everyone should know this-both public institutions and citizens. This will provide our people with a significant advantage. All services that citizens need should be accessible from a single point."
