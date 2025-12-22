2026 declared 'Year of Urban Planning and Architecture' in Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order declaring 2026 the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" in Azerbaijan.

Report informs via AZERTAC that the order aims to preserve Azerbaijan"s centuries-old traditions of urban planning and architectural culture, as well as to promote and expand the application of progressive approaches in the field that address new challenges facing the country.

According to the document, the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with preparing and submitting proposals to the President regarding an action plan for the implementation of the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" within one month.