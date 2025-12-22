Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    2026 declared 'Year of Urban Planning and Architecture' in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 13:27
    2026 declared 'Year of Urban Planning and Architecture' in Azerbaijan

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order declaring 2026 the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that the order aims to preserve Azerbaijan"s centuries-old traditions of urban planning and architectural culture, as well as to promote and expand the application of progressive approaches in the field that address new challenges facing the country.

    According to the document, the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with preparing and submitting proposals to the President regarding an action plan for the implementation of the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" within one month.

    Ilham Aliyev Year of Urban Planning and Architecture
    Azərbaycanda 2026-cı il "Şəhərsalma və Memarlıq İli" elan edilib
    В Азербайджане 2026 год объявлен "Годом Градостроительства и Архитектуры"

    Latest News

    14:45

    Azerbaijan imports record 114.7 tons of lamb meat in January–October 2025

    Business
    14:39

    Nearly 1,300 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands last week

    Domestic policy
    14:36
    Photo

    Azerbaijani FM meets Colombian ambassador on conclusion of his diplomatic mission

    Foreign policy
    14:35
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, China explore new stage of tourism cooperation

    Tourism
    14:01

    PM: Georgia plays important role in strengthening peace in South Caucasus

    Region
    13:36

    One-time financial assistance to be provided to low-income families in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    13:34
    Photo

    Turkish Vice President visits Alley of Honor in Baku

    Foreign policy
    13:31

    Croatian President congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:30
    Photo
    Video

    Amnesty act implemented at Baku Pre-Trial Detention Facility

    Incident
    All News Feed