Turkish VP honors martyrs at Victory Park

The delegation led by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has visited Victory Park in Baku as part of his trip to Baku.

According to Report, an honor guard was lined up in tribute to the guest during the visit.

The delegation paid deep respect to the memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands and laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

During the ceremony, the cherished memory of the heroes of the nation who reached the peak of martyrdom in defense and restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity was honored.