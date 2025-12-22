Turkish VP honors martyrs at Victory Park
Foreign policy
- 22 December, 2025
- 13:22
The delegation led by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has visited Victory Park in Baku as part of his trip to Baku.
According to Report, an honor guard was lined up in tribute to the guest during the visit.
The delegation paid deep respect to the memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands and laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.
During the ceremony, the cherished memory of the heroes of the nation who reached the peak of martyrdom in defense and restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity was honored.
Latest News
14:45
Azerbaijan imports record 114.7 tons of lamb meat in January–October 2025Business
14:39
Nearly 1,300 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands last weekDomestic policy
14:36
Photo
Azerbaijani FM meets Colombian ambassador on conclusion of his diplomatic missionForeign policy
14:35
Photo
Azerbaijan, China explore new stage of tourism cooperationTourism
14:01
PM: Georgia plays important role in strengthening peace in South CaucasusRegion
13:36
One-time financial assistance to be provided to low-income families in AzerbaijanDomestic policy
13:34
Photo
Turkish Vice President visits Alley of Honor in BakuForeign policy
13:31
Croatian President congratulates Ilham AliyevForeign policy
13:30
Photo
Video