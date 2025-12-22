Croatian President congratulates Ilham Aliyev
Foreign policy
- 22 December, 2025
- 13:31
President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
I extend my warmest congratulations on the occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and much success in both your personal and professional life.
I am confident that Croatia and Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen and deepen their mutual friendship and bilateral cooperation, with our joint efforts to improve economic relations being of particular importance.
Wishing you all the best, and progress and prosperity for the citizens of your country, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration."
