Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Croatian President congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 13:31
    Croatian President congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The letter reads:

    "Dear Mr. President,

    I extend my warmest congratulations on the occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and much success in both your personal and professional life.

    I am confident that Croatia and Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen and deepen their mutual friendship and bilateral cooperation, with our joint efforts to improve economic relations being of particular importance.

    Wishing you all the best, and progress and prosperity for the citizens of your country, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration."

    Zoran Milanovic Ilham Aliyev congratulatory letter Croatia
    Xorvatiya Prezidenti İlham Əliyevi təbrik edib
    Президент Хорватии поздравил Ильхама Алиева

    Latest News

    14:45

    Azerbaijan imports record 114.7 tons of lamb meat in January–October 2025

    Business
    14:39

    Nearly 1,300 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands last week

    Domestic policy
    14:36
    Photo

    Azerbaijani FM meets Colombian ambassador on conclusion of his diplomatic mission

    Foreign policy
    14:35
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, China explore new stage of tourism cooperation

    Tourism
    14:01

    PM: Georgia plays important role in strengthening peace in South Caucasus

    Region
    13:36

    One-time financial assistance to be provided to low-income families in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    13:34
    Photo

    Turkish Vice President visits Alley of Honor in Baku

    Foreign policy
    13:31

    Croatian President congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:30
    Photo
    Video

    Amnesty act implemented at Baku Pre-Trial Detention Facility

    Incident
    All News Feed