Turkish Vice President visits Alley of Honor in Baku

On December 22, the delegation led by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz visited the Alley of Honor in Baku.

According to Report, the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, was honored, and a wreath was laid at his grave.

The delegation also commemorated the distinguished ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, placing flowers at her grave.