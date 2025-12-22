Turkish Vice President visits Alley of Honor in Baku
Foreign policy
- 22 December, 2025
- 13:34
On December 22, the delegation led by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz visited the Alley of Honor in Baku.
According to Report, the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, was honored, and a wreath was laid at his grave.
The delegation also commemorated the distinguished ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, placing flowers at her grave.
Latest News
14:45
Azerbaijan imports record 114.7 tons of lamb meat in January–October 2025Business
14:39
Nearly 1,300 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands last weekDomestic policy
14:36
Photo
Azerbaijani FM meets Colombian ambassador on conclusion of his diplomatic missionForeign policy
14:35
Photo
Azerbaijan, China explore new stage of tourism cooperationTourism
14:01
PM: Georgia plays important role in strengthening peace in South CaucasusRegion
13:36
One-time financial assistance to be provided to low-income families in AzerbaijanDomestic policy
13:34
Photo
Turkish Vice President visits Alley of Honor in BakuForeign policy
13:31
Croatian President congratulates Ilham AliyevForeign policy
13:30
Photo
Video