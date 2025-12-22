Pashinyan: Baku-Yerevan peace to open new opportunities for relations with Russia

The signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will create new opportunities for the development of relations with Russia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

Putin, in turn, noted that relations between Moscow and Yerevan are developing, with mutual trade turnover figures adjusted.

Russian leader also emphasized that there are good prospects for cooperation in the energy sector, including projects in the field of nuclear energy.