PM: Armenia holding constructive talks with US on TRIPP project

    Armenia is conducting constructive negotiations with the United States on the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, Report informs.

    "At present, we are engaged in very constructive bilateral talks with the US regarding the implementation of the TRIPP project and the start of construction. This truly represents major and substantive changes in our region. There are many aspects here that also relate to our bilateral relations with Russia. I believe today is a very good opportunity to discuss all of this," Pashinyan emphasized.

    Paşinyan: Ermənistan ABŞ ilə TRIPP üzrə konstruktiv danışıqlar aparır
    Пашинян: Армения ведет конструктивные переговоры с США по TRIPP

