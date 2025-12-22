PM: Armenia holding constructive talks with US on TRIPP project
Foreign policy
- 22 December, 2025
- 19:48
Armenia is conducting constructive negotiations with the United States on the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, Report informs.
"At present, we are engaged in very constructive bilateral talks with the US regarding the implementation of the TRIPP project and the start of construction. This truly represents major and substantive changes in our region. There are many aspects here that also relate to our bilateral relations with Russia. I believe today is a very good opportunity to discuss all of this," Pashinyan emphasized.
Latest News
20:55
Number of Istanbul–Yerevan flights to increase from March 11, 2026Region
20:48
Azerbaijani judge dies in car accidentIncident
20:41
Armenian PM: Active political processes underway around railway link with Azerbaijan, TürkiyeInfrastructure
20:33
Photo
World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day celebrated in RabatForeign policy
20:25
Turkish intelligence nabs senior Daesh figure in counter-terror sweepRegion
20:08
Famous singer Chris Rea dies at 74Show business
19:48
PM: Armenia holding constructive talks with US on TRIPP projectForeign policy
19:28
Inter Milan name their asking price as Juventus keen to sign FrattesiFootball
19:15