3 US service members killed in military operation against Iran

Three US service members were killed and five were wounded during the US military operation against Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X, Report informs.

"As of 9:30 am ET, March 1, three U.S. service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury.

Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions - and are in the process of being returned to duty. Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing.

The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified," reads the post.