Azerbaijani judge dies in car accident

In Azerbaijan, a judge of the Sumgayit Serious Crimes Court, Aynur Rzayeva, has died in a traffic accident.

According to Report, the incident occurred in the Novkhani-Pirshaghi road area.

Preliminary information indicates that the Nissan vehicle driven by Rzayeva collided with another car. As a result, the judge died at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is underway.