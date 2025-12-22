Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijani judge dies in car accident

    Incident
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 20:48
    Azerbaijani judge dies in car accident

    In Azerbaijan, a judge of the Sumgayit Serious Crimes Court, Aynur Rzayeva, has died in a traffic accident.

    According to Report, the incident occurred in the Novkhani-Pirshaghi road area.

    Preliminary information indicates that the Nissan vehicle driven by Rzayeva collided with another car. As a result, the judge died at the scene.

    An investigation into the incident is underway.

