Azerbaijani judge dies in car accident
Incident
- 22 December, 2025
- 20:48
In Azerbaijan, a judge of the Sumgayit Serious Crimes Court, Aynur Rzayeva, has died in a traffic accident.
According to Report, the incident occurred in the Novkhani-Pirshaghi road area.
Preliminary information indicates that the Nissan vehicle driven by Rzayeva collided with another car. As a result, the judge died at the scene.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
