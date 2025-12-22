Inter Milan name their asking price as Juventus keen to sign Frattesi

Juventus are reportedly determined to sign Inter's wantaway Davide Frattesi next month, as they look to bolster their midfield ranks, Report informs via Juvefc.com

The Bianconeri are currently operating with limited options in midfield, especially since Weston McKennie is mostly being deployed on the flanks, and Teun Koopmeiners is filling in at the back.

Aside from Fabio Miretti, the starting duo of Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram does not have natural backups. Notably, Luciano Spalletti might also be interested in switching to a three-man midfield at some point, but is currently hindered by the lack of personnel.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Juventus are still determined to sign Frattesi, even though striking an agreement with their blood rivals, Inter, won"t be easy, especially in the middle of the campaign.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old is so frustrated with his lack of playing time that he's willing to push for an immediate exit.

The former Sassuolo man was already a substitute during the two previous campaigns under Simone Inzaghi, but he further fell down the pecking order with Cristian Chivu at the helm. At this point, he might be considered Inter's seventh choice midfielder (behind Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Zielinski, Mkhitaryan, and Andy Diouf).

Nevertheless, the source insists that the Nerazzurri won't relinquish Frattesi on the low, setting their asking price at €30 million.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Inter suggested a swap deal that would reunite Spalletti with his old Italy pupil and bring Khephren Thuram to Appiano Gentile, where he would play alongside his older brother, Marcus.

While this operation is unlikely to see the light of day, Juventus are still hopeful of signing Frattesi in January.

This season, the Roman midfielder has thus far made 14 appearances for Chivu's side, but only four as a starter. While he has yet to score a goal this term, he has produced two assists.