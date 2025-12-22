Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day celebrated in Rabat

    Foreign policy
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 20:33
    World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day celebrated in Rabat

    On the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, a festive reception was held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Rabat, bringing together members of the Azerbaijani community living in Morocco and their families, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The ceremony was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere, marked by cordial exchanges among participants. Guests had the opportunity to enjoy a variety of dishes showcasing the richness of Azerbaijani cuisine. Cultural presentations were also organized, highlighting Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and centuries-old traditions.

    Symbolic gifts reflecting national values were presented to both children and adults, further enhancing the festive spirit. The friendly discussions during the event reflected the strong sense of solidarity and cohesion within the community.

    Such initiatives help unite members of the Azerbaijani diaspora abroad and strengthen their sense of national unity. They also provide a favorable environment for passing on national and spiritual values to younger generations, while familiarizing them with the culture, customs, and traditions of their homeland.

    The event played an important role in reinforcing ties among community members abroad and promoting Azerbaijani culture internationally. The celebration left a positive impression on participants, reaffirming the spirit of solidarity and national pride, as well as the enduring unity and cultural values of the Azerbaijani diaspora beyond the country's borders.

    World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day. Rabat Morocco
    Photo
    Mərakeşdə Dünya Azərbaycanlılarının Həmrəyliyi Günü qeyd edilib
    Photo
    В Марокко отметили Всемирный день солидарности азербайджанцев всего мира

    Latest News

    20:55

    Number of Istanbul–Yerevan flights to increase from March 11, 2026

    Region
    20:48

    Azerbaijani judge dies in car accident

    Incident
    20:41

    Armenian PM: Active political processes underway around railway link with Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    Infrastructure
    20:33
    Photo

    World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day celebrated in Rabat

    Foreign policy
    20:25

    Turkish intelligence nabs senior Daesh figure in counter-terror sweep

    Region
    20:08

    Famous singer Chris Rea dies at 74

    Show business
    19:48

    PM: Armenia holding constructive talks with US on TRIPP project

    Foreign policy
    19:28

    Inter Milan name their asking price as Juventus keen to sign Frattesi

    Football
    19:15

    Pashinyan: Baku-Yerevan peace to open new opportunities for relations with Russia

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed