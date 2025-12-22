World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day celebrated in Rabat

On the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, a festive reception was held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Rabat, bringing together members of the Azerbaijani community living in Morocco and their families, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The ceremony was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere, marked by cordial exchanges among participants. Guests had the opportunity to enjoy a variety of dishes showcasing the richness of Azerbaijani cuisine. Cultural presentations were also organized, highlighting Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and centuries-old traditions.

Symbolic gifts reflecting national values were presented to both children and adults, further enhancing the festive spirit. The friendly discussions during the event reflected the strong sense of solidarity and cohesion within the community.

Such initiatives help unite members of the Azerbaijani diaspora abroad and strengthen their sense of national unity. They also provide a favorable environment for passing on national and spiritual values to younger generations, while familiarizing them with the culture, customs, and traditions of their homeland.

The event played an important role in reinforcing ties among community members abroad and promoting Azerbaijani culture internationally. The celebration left a positive impression on participants, reaffirming the spirit of solidarity and national pride, as well as the enduring unity and cultural values of the Azerbaijani diaspora beyond the country's borders.