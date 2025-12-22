Turkish intelligence nabs senior Daesh figure in counter-terror sweep

Türkiye"'s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has captured and returned to Türkiye a Turkish national accused of holding a senior role within the Daesh terror group, security sources said, Report informs via TRT World.

According to the sources on Monday, MIT tracked the suspect as part of intelligence operations aimed at uncovering Daesh activities. The individual is alleged to have travelled from Türkiye to the Afghanistan–Pakistan region, where he joined the group and became active in its ranks.

Investigations found that the suspect received training at Daesh camps and later rose to what authorities described as a so-called managerial position within the organization.

Intelligence units identified the suspect as Mehmet Goren, known by the code name "Yahya".

He was found to have previously operated alongside Ozgur Altun, also known as "Abu Yasir al-Turki", who was earlier detained and brought to Türkiye.

Goren is accused of playing a key role in facilitating the transfer of Daesh members from Türkiye to the Afghanistan–Pakistan region.

Security sources said Goren had accepted and was tasked with carrying out suicide attacks targeting civilians in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Türkiye and Europe.

Following detailed technical and physical surveillance, MIT determined that Goren had survived air strikes targeting Daesh elements in Pakistan and had gone into hiding. After his location was identified, MIT carried out an operation to detain him and bring him back to Türkiye, the sources said.

During questioning, Goren provided information about his contacts with Altun, his armed and ideological training within Daesh, and the instructions he received to carry out suicide attacks, according to the sources.

MIT"s investigation also helped thwart alleged Daesh attack plans against Türkiye, expose the group's recruitment networks, and obtain details of its operational planning, the sources added.