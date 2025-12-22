Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    China likely loaded more than 100 ICBMs in silo fields

    Other countries
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 21:10
    China likely loaded more than 100 ICBMs in silo fields

    China is likely to have loaded more than 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) across three silo fields and has no desire for arms control talks, according to a draft Pentagon report, which highlighted Beijing's growing military ambitions, Report informs via Reuters.

    China is expanding and modernizing its weapons stockpile faster than any other nuclear-armed power. Beijing has described reports of a military buildup as efforts to "smear and defame China and deliberately mislead the international community."

    Last month, US President Donald Trump said that he may be working on a plan to denuclearize with China and Russia. But the draft Pentagon report, which was seen by Reuters, said Beijing did not appear to be interested.

    "We continue to see no appetite from Beijing for pursuing such measures or more comprehensive arms control discussions," the report said.

    In particular, the report said that China had likely put in more than 100 solid-fuelled DF-31 ICBMs in silo fields close to China's border with Mongolia - the latest in a series of silo sites. The Pentagon had previously reported the existence of the fields but not the number of missiles loaded.

    The Pentagon and China's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The draft Pentagon report did not identify any potential target of the reported newly placed missiles. US officials noted that the report could change before it was sent to lawmakers.

    The report said China's nuclear warhead stockpile was still in the low 600s in 2024, which reflected "a slower rate of production when compared to previous years."

    But the report added that China's nuclear expansion was ongoing and it was on track to have over 1,000 warheads by 2030.

    China has said it adheres to a "nuclear strategy of self-defense and pursues a no-first-use policy."

    Trump has said he wants the United States to resume nuclear weapons testing, but it is unclear what form that will take.

    The wide-ranging Pentagon report detailed China's military build-up and said that "China expects to be able to fight and win a war on Taiwan by the end of 2027."

    China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has never renounced use of force to "reunify" with the island.

    Beijing was refining its military options to take Taiwan by "brute force," the report said, adding that one option could include strikes 1,500-2,000 nautical miles from China.

    "In sufficient volume, these strikes could seriously challenge and disrupt US presence in or around a conflict in the Asia-Pacific region," it added.

    China ICBMs intercontinental ballistic missiles Pentagon
    KİV: Çin Monqolustanla sərhəddə 100-dən çox nüvə raketi yerləşdirib
    СМИ: Китай разместил более 100 ядерных ракет в шахтах у Монголии

    Latest News

    21:10

    China likely loaded more than 100 ICBMs in silo fields

    Other countries
    20:55

    Number of Istanbul–Yerevan flights to increase from March 11, 2026

    Region
    20:48

    Azerbaijani judge dies in car accident

    Incident
    20:41

    Armenian PM: Active political processes underway around railway link with Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    Infrastructure
    20:33
    Photo

    World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day celebrated in Rabat

    Foreign policy
    20:25

    Turkish intelligence nabs senior Daesh figure in counter-terror sweep

    Region
    20:08

    Famous singer Chris Rea dies at 74

    Show business
    19:48

    PM: Armenia holding constructive talks with US on TRIPP project

    Foreign policy
    19:28

    Inter Milan name their asking price as Juventus keen to sign Frattesi

    Football
    All News Feed