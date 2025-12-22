Armenian PM: Active political processes underway around railway link with Azerbaijan, Türkiye

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that preparations must be made for the possible restoration of railways connecting the country with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

Pashinyan made the remarks during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.

"In our country, an agenda has been formed regarding the restoration of certain railway sections. In particular, this concerns the Ijevan, Yeraskh, and Akhuryk sections. These are railways that connect Armenia with Azerbaijan and Türkiye. Quite active political processes are underway. At present, I cannot say that there is any political decision on reopening these railways, but I believe the situation has already reached a point that requires preparatory work," Pashinyan highlighted.