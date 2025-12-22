Number of Istanbul–Yerevan flights to increase from March 11, 2026
- 22 December, 2025
- 20:55
The number of flights between Türkiye and Armenia is set to increase, Türkiye's special representative for normalization with Armenia, Serdar Kilic, wrote on X, Report informs.
He stated that Turkish Airlines will begin operating regular Istanbul–Yerevan flights starting from March 11, 2026.
Serdar Kilic described this as a new step toward the normalization of Türkiye–Armenia relations.
Yeni bir adım daha. Bu defa da bayrak taşıyıcımız THY 11 Mart 2026 tarihinden itibaren her gün olacak şekilde İstanbul-Erivan-İstanbul seferlerine başlıyor. pic.twitter.com/xqdrE5yJcJ— Serdar KILIÇ (@serdarkilic9) December 22, 2025
