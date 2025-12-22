Number of Istanbul–Yerevan flights to increase from March 11, 2026

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    The number of flights between Türkiye and Armenia is set to increase, Türkiye's special representative for normalization with Armenia, Serdar Kilic, wrote on X, Report informs.

    He stated that Turkish Airlines will begin operating regular Istanbul–Yerevan flights starting from March 11, 2026.

    Serdar Kilic described this as a new step toward the normalization of Türkiye–Armenia relations.

    Gələn il martın 11-dən İstanbul-İrəvan aviareysinin sayı artırılacaq
    С 11 марта 2026 года будет запущен регулярный рейс Стамбул-Ереван

