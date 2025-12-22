One-time financial assistance to be provided to low-income families in Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order granting one-time financial assistance to low-income families.

Report informs via AZERTAC that as of December 30, 2025, each family receiving targeted state social assistance will receive AZN 200 (nearly $118) on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the Cabinet of Ministers, and the Ministry of Finance have been instructed to address all matters arising from the implementation of this order.