    Baku, Ankara approve 110-point economic cooperation plan

    Business
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 18:27
    Baku, Ankara approve 110-point economic cooperation plan

    Azerbaijan and Türkiye have approved a 110-point plan of economic cooperation.

    According to Report, the decision was made following the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, held today in Baku under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz.

    The sides discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral interaction - trade and economic cooperation, investments, energy, transport, development of the Middle Corridor, implementation of joint infrastructure projects, as well as humanitarian and educational ties.

    Special attention was given to energy initiatives, including expanding the capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor, supplying Azerbaijani gas to Europe and the Middle East, and the Ighdir–Nakhchivan pipeline project. The strategic importance of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway and the prospects of the Zangazur Corridor were also highlighted.

    At the conclusion of the meeting, Ali Asadov and Cevdet Yilmaz signed the protocol of the 12th session of the commission and approved the 110-point action plan covering key areas of bilateral cooperation.

