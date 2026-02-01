Musk says efforts to limit Russia's use of Starlink have been effective
Other countries
- 01 February, 2026
- 14:46
Elon Musk said measures taken to curb Russia's unauthorized use of the Starlink satellite network have shown results.
According to Report, Musk made the comment in a reply on the social media platform X to a post by Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov.
It appears that the steps taken to stop Russia's unauthorized use of Starlink have borne fruit, Musk wrote.
Latest News
17:58
Death toll from Crans-Montana bar fire rises to 41Other countries
17:37
Iranian drone conducts reconnaissance over Gulf of Oman amid military drillsRegion
17:08
Italian foreign minister: Balkans should join EU before UkraineOther countries
16:46
Tehran: EU military attaches must leave Iran immediatelyRegion
16:34
Indonesia reauthorizes Grok after content restrictionsOther countries
16:15
Munich Conference head calls for greater EU role in NATO's nuclear deterrentOther countries
15:56
Photo
Video
Train carrying Russian grain departs for Armenia from Bilajari stationForeign policy
15:42
Türkiye details social media restrictions for childrenRegion
15:29