Musk says efforts to limit Russia's use of Starlink have been effective

    Other countries
    • 01 February, 2026
    • 14:46
    Elon Musk said measures taken to curb Russia's unauthorized use of the Starlink satellite network have shown results.

    According to Report, Musk made the comment in a reply on the social media platform X to a post by Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov.

    It appears that the steps taken to stop Russia's unauthorized use of Starlink have borne fruit, Musk wrote.

    Маск заявил об успехе в ограничении использования Россией сети Starlink

