    Zelenskyy says next Abu Dhabi talks scheduled for February 4–5

    Other countries
    • 01 February, 2026
    • 14:57
    Zelenskyy says next Abu Dhabi talks scheduled for February 4–5

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that talks between Russia and Ukraine scheduled for Saturday in Abu Dhabi will not take place, announcing new dates for the next round of negotiations.

    According to Report, Zelenskyy made the announcement in a post on his Telegram channel.

    "There will be no talks today. I have just received a report from our negotiating team. The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set for February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi," he wrote.

    Zelenskyy said Ukraine remains ready for substantive discussions and is interested in achieving a result that would move the process closer to a real and dignified end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

    The first technical-level talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia were held in the United Arab Emirates on January 23–24.

    A second round of talks, without US participation, had been expected to take place on February 1. Zelenskyy had earlier warned that the meeting could be postponed due to developments related to Iran.

    Əbu-Dabi danışıqları təxirə salınıb, yeni tarix açıqlanıb
    Зеленский: Очередные переговоры в Абу-Даби пройдут 4 и 5 февраля

