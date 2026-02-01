Fiorentina targets Roberto De Zerbi as head coach
Football
01 February, 2026
- 14:37
Italian club Fiorentina is seeking to appoint Roberto De Zerbi as its new head coach, according to Italian media.
Report, citing Calciomercato, says De Zerbi's future at French side Marseille remains uncertain, prompting Fiorentina to explore a possible move.
The club is hoping to capitalize on the situation, with Fiorentina's sporting director reportedly viewing De Zerbi as the leading candidate and attempting to persuade him to return to Serie A.
De Zerbi submitted his resignation after Marseille's exit from the UEFA Champions League, though the club's management declined to accept it.
Fiorentina are currently coached by Paolo Vanoli and sit 18th in the Serie A standings with 17 points after 23 matches.
