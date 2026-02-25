Religious confessions in Azerbaijan issue statement on Khojaly genocide anniversary

Leaders of religious confessions functioning in Azerbaijan have issued a joint statement on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Report informs.

The statement was announced at an event held at the Caucasus Muslims Board on the occasion of the anniversary.

"On the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, we honor with deep respect and reverence the memory of the innocent victims of this tragedy. Today, the city of Khojaly is being restored, our spiritual values are being revived, and its residents are returning to their native land. However, the groans and cries of the Khojaly victims are not erased from our hearts, and the broken fate of innocent children, women and the elderly are not forgotten. So that the world does not face such tragedies again, they must not be forgotten: they must receive international condemnation, and those responsible must receive just punishment," the statement said.

The statement was signed by Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board, Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada; Bishop of Baku and Azerbaijan Alexiy; head of the Religious Community of Mountain Jews of Azerbaijan Milikh Yevdayev; Chairman of the Baku Religious Community of European Jews Alexander Sharovsky; Chairman of the Alban-Udi Christian Religious Community in Azerbaijan Robert Mobili; and Chairman of the Religious Community of Georgian Jews-Sephardim of Azerbaijan Zamir Isayev.