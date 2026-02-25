Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Azerbaijan, Israel mull development of cooperation in agrarian sector

    • 25 February, 2026
    • 16:45
    Azerbaijan, Israel mull development of cooperation in agrarian sector

    Israel's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz and Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov discussed prospects for introducing innovative solutions and expanding partnership in the agricultural sector, the Israeli embassy told Report.

    "The meeting focused on further strengthening Israel-Azerbaijan cooperation in the agricultural sector, including opportunities for practical collaboration and knowledge exchange. The sides discussed prospects for advancing innovative solutions and exploring new areas of partnership that could support sustainable agricultural development," the embassy said.

