Azerbaijan, Israel mull development of cooperation in agrarian sector
Foreign policy
- 25 February, 2026
- 16:45
Israel's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz and Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov discussed prospects for introducing innovative solutions and expanding partnership in the agricultural sector, the Israeli embassy told Report.
"The meeting focused on further strengthening Israel-Azerbaijan cooperation in the agricultural sector, including opportunities for practical collaboration and knowledge exchange. The sides discussed prospects for advancing innovative solutions and exploring new areas of partnership that could support sustainable agricultural development," the embassy said.
Latest News
17:51
Pezeshkian: Iran hopeful for positive prospects in talks with US in GenevaRegion
17:39
French winemakers suffer losses: EU launches anti-crisis supportOther countries
17:35
Australia evacuates diplomats' families from Israel, LebanonOther countries
17:32
Photo
Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Russia discuss prospects for further cooperationMilitary
17:20
Papikyan, Larijani discuss bilateral relations and regional developmentsRegion
17:14
Photo
Tree-planting event held in Baku in memory of Khojaly victimsEcology
17:05
Video
Film 'Khojaly. The Last Wedding' to be aired on Report's YouTube channelMultimedia
16:59
Photo
Anniversary of Khojaly genocide commemorated in PakistanDomestic policy
16:50
Photo