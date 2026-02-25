Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Azerbaijan boosts hazelnut exports to $170.7M

    • 25 February, 2026
    • 16:41
    Azerbaijan boosts hazelnut exports to $170.7M

    Azerbaijan exported 18,973 tons of hazelnuts worth $170.7 million last year, Report informs, citing data from the State Statistical Committee.

    In value terms, exports increased by 32% compared to 2024, while the volume declined by 6%.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported 8,521 tons of hazelnuts worth $67.5 million to Russia, down 3% in value and 26% in volume year-on-year. Exports to Germany totaled 3,664 tons worth $40.4 million, up 88% in value and 31% in volume.

    Shipments to Italy reached 1,888 tons valued at $19.1 million, rising 34% in value but decreasing 2% in volume. Exports to Switzerland amounted to 960 tons worth $10.8 million, increasing 2.8 times in value and 71% in quantity. Deliveries to Türkiye stood at 1,265 tons valued at $9.6 million, doubling in value and rising 65% in volume.

    After a six-year and ten-month break, Azerbaijan also resumed hazelnut exports to Lebanon, supplying 24 tons worth $187,200.

