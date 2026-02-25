Papoyan: Yerevan sees prospects for large-scale bilateral trade with Baku

Armenia and Azerbaijan have potential for bilateral trade worth hundreds of millions of dollars, Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan told journalists, Report informs via Armenian media.

He recalled that Baku had given Yerevan a "list of numerous goods" it could supply to Armenia.

"We, in turn, have given them (Azerbaijan - ed.) ours. There will be trade. I am confident that there is potential for bilateral trade worth hundreds of millions of dollars," the minister said.