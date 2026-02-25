Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Papoyan: Yerevan sees prospects for large-scale bilateral trade with Baku

    Region
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 16:37
    Papoyan: Yerevan sees prospects for large-scale bilateral trade with Baku

    Armenia and Azerbaijan have potential for bilateral trade worth hundreds of millions of dollars, Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan told journalists, Report informs via Armenian media.

    He recalled that Baku had given Yerevan a "list of numerous goods" it could supply to Armenia.

    "We, in turn, have given them (Azerbaijan - ed.) ours. There will be trade. I am confident that there is potential for bilateral trade worth hundreds of millions of dollars," the minister said.

    Gevorg Papoyan trade Azerbaijan Armenia Minister
    Papoyan: Ermənistan və Azərbaycanın yüz milyonlarla dollarlıq ticarət potensialı var
    Папоян: В Ереване видят перспективу масштабной двусторонней торговли с Баку

