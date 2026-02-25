President Ilham Aliyev inspects reconstruction progress in Khanabad village of Khojaly district
Domestic policy
- 25 February, 2026
- 16:29
On February 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva inspected the progress of reconstruction in the village of Khanabad, located in the Khojaly district, according to Report.
