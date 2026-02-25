Azerbaijan preparing for another conference on cyber diplomacy

An international conference on cyber diplomacy may take place at the end of this year, Tural Mammadov, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan, said at the event "Cybersecurity Legislation in Azerbaijan," Report informs.

"We hold an International Conference on Cyber ​​Diplomacy every two years. I hope the next one will take place at the end of this year," he noted.

According to Mammadov, in addition to this conference, the agency is also organizing a Cyber ​​Festival.

"The festival includes a conference, an exhibition, training sessions, and cyber competitions for various teams. We also regularly hold CISO meetings for government agencies – two, three, or four times a year, depending on the schedule. At these meetings, presentations are given, information security issues, existing threats and risks, and ways to overcome them are discussed," the deputy head added.