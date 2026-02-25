Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Azerbaijan preparing for another conference on cyber diplomacy

    ICT
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 12:43
    Azerbaijan preparing for another conference on cyber diplomacy

    An international conference on cyber diplomacy may take place at the end of this year, Tural Mammadov, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan, said at the event "Cybersecurity Legislation in Azerbaijan," Report informs.

    "We hold an International Conference on Cyber ​​Diplomacy every two years. I hope the next one will take place at the end of this year," he noted.

    According to Mammadov, in addition to this conference, the agency is also organizing a Cyber ​​Festival.

    "The festival includes a conference, an exhibition, training sessions, and cyber competitions for various teams. We also regularly hold CISO meetings for government agencies – two, three, or four times a year, depending on the schedule. At these meetings, presentations are given, information security issues, existing threats and risks, and ways to overcome them are discussed," the deputy head added.

    Azerbaijan cyber diplomacy conference
    Azərbaycanda növbəti kiberdiplomatiya konfransına hazırlıq gedir
    В Азербайджане готовятся к очередной конференции по кибердипломатии

    Latest News

    13:12

    Procedure for determining Azerbaijani citizenship changed

    Domestic policy
    13:01
    Photo

    Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in Bucharest

    Domestic policy
    12:55

    Religious confessions in Azerbaijan issue statement on Khojaly genocide anniversary

    Religion
    12:43

    Azerbaijan preparing for another conference on cyber diplomacy

    ICT
    12:34

    Ombudsman's 2025 report submitted to Azerbaijan's parliament

    Milli Majlis
    12:34

    Cloud solutions identified as main cybersecurity challenge in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    12:17

    Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Poland on two-day official visit

    Region
    12:16

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Amir of Kuwait on national holiday

    Foreign policy
    12:06
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Lankaran State Vocational Education Center

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed