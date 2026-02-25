Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in Bucharest

    Domestic policy
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 13:01
    Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in Bucharest

    The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Romania organized a commemorative event in Bucharest dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, the embassy told Report.

    Ambassadors of foreign states in Romania, staff of accredited diplomatic missions, Romanian MPs, political, public, scientific, and cultural figures, as well as representatives of the Azerbaijani, Tatar, and Turkish communities and businessmen, attended the event.

    Speakers included Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Romania Gudsi Osmanov, Türkiye's Ambassador to Romania Ozgur Kivanc Altan, Romanian MP Amet Varol, Romanian Muslim cleric Mufti Yusuf Murat, Romania's first ambassador to Azerbaijan Professor Tasim Camil, and Vasile Simileanu, founder and editor‑in‑chief of the Romanian Geopolitica Magazine.

    Following the speeches, a video about the Khojaly genocide was shown. Participants also viewed a photo exhibition dedicated to the genocide and the problem of landmines in Azerbaijan.

    Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in Bucharest
    Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in Bucharest
    Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in Bucharest
    Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in Bucharest
    Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in Bucharest
    Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in Bucharest
    Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in Bucharest
    Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in Bucharest
    Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in Bucharest
    Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in Bucharest
    Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in Bucharest
    Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in Bucharest
    Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in Bucharest
    Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in Bucharest
    Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in Bucharest

    Khojaly tragedy Romania Embassy of Azerbaijan
    Photo
    Buxarestdə Xocalı faciəsinin 34-cü ildönümü münasibətilə anım tədbiri keçirilib
    Photo
    В Бухаресте прошло памятное мероприятие по случаю 34-й годовщины Ходжалинского геноцида

    Latest News

    13:12

    Procedure for determining Azerbaijani citizenship changed

    Domestic policy
    13:01
    Photo

    Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in Bucharest

    Domestic policy
    12:55

    Religious confessions in Azerbaijan issue statement on Khojaly genocide anniversary

    Religion
    12:43

    Azerbaijan preparing for another conference on cyber diplomacy

    ICT
    12:34

    Ombudsman's 2025 report submitted to Azerbaijan's parliament

    Milli Majlis
    12:34

    Cloud solutions identified as main cybersecurity challenge in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    12:17

    Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Poland on two-day official visit

    Region
    12:16

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Amir of Kuwait on national holiday

    Foreign policy
    12:06
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Lankaran State Vocational Education Center

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed