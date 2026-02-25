Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in Bucharest

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Romania organized a commemorative event in Bucharest dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, the embassy told Report.

Ambassadors of foreign states in Romania, staff of accredited diplomatic missions, Romanian MPs, political, public, scientific, and cultural figures, as well as representatives of the Azerbaijani, Tatar, and Turkish communities and businessmen, attended the event.

Speakers included Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Romania Gudsi Osmanov, Türkiye's Ambassador to Romania Ozgur Kivanc Altan, Romanian MP Amet Varol, Romanian Muslim cleric Mufti Yusuf Murat, Romania's first ambassador to Azerbaijan Professor Tasim Camil, and Vasile Simileanu, founder and editor‑in‑chief of the Romanian Geopolitica Magazine.

Following the speeches, a video about the Khojaly genocide was shown. Participants also viewed a photo exhibition dedicated to the genocide and the problem of landmines in Azerbaijan.