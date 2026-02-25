Procedure for determining Azerbaijani citizenship changed

Changes have been made to the procedure for determining Azerbaijani citizenship, Report informs.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed the corresponding decree.

According to the decree, the period of military service performed by servicemen in Azerbaijan prior to the entry into force of the Law "On Citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan" will be counted as their period of residence registration in the country.

According to the decree, in this case, a document indicating the period of military service issued by the local main departments, departments, divisions, and offices of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, the State Security Service, or the Foreign Intelligence Service of Azerbaijan will be attached to the request.