Procedure for determining Azerbaijani citizenship changed
Domestic policy
- 25 February, 2026
- 13:12
Changes have been made to the procedure for determining Azerbaijani citizenship, Report informs.
Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed the corresponding decree.
According to the decree, the period of military service performed by servicemen in Azerbaijan prior to the entry into force of the Law "On Citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan" will be counted as their period of residence registration in the country.
According to the decree, in this case, a document indicating the period of military service issued by the local main departments, departments, divisions, and offices of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, the State Security Service, or the Foreign Intelligence Service of Azerbaijan will be attached to the request.
Latest News
14:48
Ali Asadov discusses development of Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations with Fuat OktayForeign policy
14:43
Trump: 'America is respected again, economy is roaring like never before, our enemies are scared' - REVIEWOther countries
14:39
Moody's forecasts acceleration of GDP growth in AzerbaijanFinance
14:39
Ukrainian, Ghanaian FMs hold talks in KyivOther countries
14:33
Azerbaijan reduces corn imports by over 62%AIC
14:19
Photo
Khojaly genocide commemorated in Turkish ParliamentDomestic policy
14:08
Photo
SOCAR and Samsung E&A ink memorandumEnergy
13:56
Azerbaijan's academy of science plans to establish branch in KarabakhEducation and science
13:47