Ukrainian drones hit largest Russian oil terminal in Black Sea region

On the night of December 21–22, strike drones attacked the Tamanneftegaz Marine Oil Terminal in Russia's Krasnodar region, according to the sources in Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR), Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

The sources stated that the strikes targeted key components of the oil-loading terminal, the liquefied hydrocarbon gas pier, and port infrastructure, triggering a large-scale fire.

The Taman transshipment complex, operated by Tamanneftegaz, is one of the largest in the Black Sea region. Its total storage capacity for oil products and liquefied gas exceeds 1 million cubic meters.

Ukraine's General Staff said that Tamanneftegaz operates the Taman transshipment complex, which handles crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied hydrocarbon gases. Explosions reportedly damaged a pipeline, two piers, and two vessels, causing a fire that covered more than 1,000 square meters. A fire also broke out in the tank farm area.

In addition, a Ukrainian-made missile struck a temporary base for vessels of Russia's 92nd River Boat Brigade in Olenivka, located in temporarily occupied Crimea. A significant fire was observed at the impact site.

Separately, Ukrainian forces carried out a fire strike on an ammunition depot belonging to a motorized rifle regiment in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine's Donetsk region.

As part of efforts to partially destroy stocks of strike drones and reduce the intensity of Shahed-type UAV attacks against Ukraine, storage, preparation, and launch sites for attack drones were hit near temporarily occupied Donetsk. A fire was reported in the area.