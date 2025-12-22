Ukrainian drones hit largest Russian oil terminal in Black Sea region

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 18:56
    On the night of December 21–22, strike drones attacked the Tamanneftegaz Marine Oil Terminal in Russia's Krasnodar region, according to the sources in Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR), Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    The sources stated that the strikes targeted key components of the oil-loading terminal, the liquefied hydrocarbon gas pier, and port infrastructure, triggering a large-scale fire.

    The Taman transshipment complex, operated by Tamanneftegaz, is one of the largest in the Black Sea region. Its total storage capacity for oil products and liquefied gas exceeds 1 million cubic meters.

    Ukraine's General Staff said that Tamanneftegaz operates the Taman transshipment complex, which handles crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied hydrocarbon gases. Explosions reportedly damaged a pipeline, two piers, and two vessels, causing a fire that covered more than 1,000 square meters. A fire also broke out in the tank farm area.

    In addition, a Ukrainian-made missile struck a temporary base for vessels of Russia's 92nd River Boat Brigade in Olenivka, located in temporarily occupied Crimea. A significant fire was observed at the impact site.

    Separately, Ukrainian forces carried out a fire strike on an ammunition depot belonging to a motorized rifle regiment in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine's Donetsk region.

    As part of efforts to partially destroy stocks of strike drones and reduce the intensity of Shahed-type UAV attacks against Ukraine, storage, preparation, and launch sites for attack drones were hit near temporarily occupied Donetsk. A fire was reported in the area.

    Ukrayna Rusiyanın ən böyük neft terminallarından birinə hücum edib
    Украинские БПЛА атаковали один из крупнейших нефтетерминалов РФ в Черноморском регионе

