Putin and Pashinyan convene in St. Petersburg

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have held a bilateral meeting in St. Petersburg, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

The meeting took place during Pashinyan's visit to St. Petersburg to attend the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the informal summit of CIS heads of state.

The previous meeting between the leaders of Russia and Armenia was held on September 26 in Moscow, when Pashinyan was there to participate in the Global Atomic Forum.