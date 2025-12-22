Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 17:55
    PM Asadov: Transit shipments between Azerbaijan, Türkiye surge

    According to last year's results, the volume of transit shipments between Azerbaijan and Türkiye amounted to 4 million tons, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov said at the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye Intergovernmental Joint Commission, Report informs.

    Asadov mentioned that in the first 11 months of 2025, transit shipments exceeded 3.5 million tons: "Road transport accounts for the main part of our cooperation. The number of quotas for the exchange of permits for carriers has significantly increased. At the same time, taking into account Türkiye's requests, many fees previously charged to foreign road carriers entering the country have been abolished."

    The prime minister added that although growth has been recorded in railway transit shipments this year, the volume remains unsatisfactory (275,000 tons):

    "Today, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars (BTK) railway, which connects Türkiye with Azerbaijan, provides excellent advantages. As an important link of the Middle Corridor, the BTK's transport capacity was increased last year from 1 million tons to 5 million tons thanks to Azerbaijan's investments. We must work more actively to attract additional cargo flows to this route. The development of the Middle Corridor is of strategic importance for our countries."

