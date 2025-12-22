Azerbaijan's foreign minister meets UN resident coordinator over conclusion of her diplomatic mission

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Vladanka Andreeva, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the conclusion of her diplomatic mission, the Foreign Ministry told Report.

Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the UN, thanked the resident coordinator for her efforts, and wished her success in her future endeavors.

The sides discussed items on the Azerbaijan–UN cooperation agenda, including the status of implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Satisfaction was expressed with Azerbaijan's cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies.

It was recalled that Azerbaijan will host the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), the UN's main platform on urban development, in 2026, noting that such events demonstrate the country's leading role in multilateral diplomacy.

The sides noted the successful completion of the Azerbaijan–UN Cooperation Framework for Sustainable Development covering 2021–2025, and emphasized that the new framework document for 2026–2030, signed in October this year, will mark the beginning of a new stage in the Azerbaijan–UN partnership.

Bayramov also spoke about large-scale restoration and reconstruction works in the liberated territories following the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, as well as key steps toward creating an environment of stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus. He highlighted the Joint Declaration signed in Washington on August 8, 2025, and other historic agreements as important milestones in advancing the regional peace process.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.