VP: Türkiye-Azerbaijan alliance to shape trade links from China to Europe

Trade links stretching from the Great Wall of China to Europe will be shaped by the unshakable alliance of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said at the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye Intergovernmental Joint Commission, Report informs.

The vice president noted that this corridor directs attention to the East–West route passing through the Caspian Sea: "Transforming this potential into a sustainable logistics architecture is in our hands. Thus, trade links from the Great Wall of China to Europe will be formed through the unbreakable alliance of Türkiye and Azerbaijan. Our alliance, legally framed by the Shusha Declaration, must deepen across all fields - from economy and industry to education and healthcare."

Yilmaz emphasized that the main goal of Türkiye and Azerbaijan is to achieve joint production, investment, and implementation of projects in third countries:

"As we move toward this goal, eliminating bureaucratic barriers faced by business circles and accelerating customs and logistics processes will be our main priority. On the other hand, considering Türkiye's investments carried out through third countries, Azerbaijan's investments in Türkiye have reached approximately $21 billion, while Türkiye's investments in Azerbaijan have amounted to $18 billion."